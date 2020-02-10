The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced a partial traffic closure on a signal- controlled intersection connecting Doha Expressway, Wholesale Market Street and Al Razi Street from today.

During the closure, implemented in co-ordination with the General Directorate of Traffic, traffic coming from Doha Expressway towards Al Razi Street will be closed.

Road users heading to Nuaija will have make a U turn for 500m and then make a right turn on Musab Bin Omair to reach there destinations.

Traffic coming from the Wholesale Market Street towards Al Razi Street will also be closed.

Accordingly, road users must turn left in the direction of Doha Expressway for a distance of 500m, than turn right at Musab Bin Omair Street to reach their destinations.

Ashghal will install road signs advising motorists of the closure and requested road users to abide by the speed limit and follow the road signs to ensure safety.

