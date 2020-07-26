The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced a partial closure on Al Asmakh Street in one direction, from Al Koot Fort Intersection to Al Asmakh Intersection, from July 28 for five months.

The closure has been announced to enable expansion and upgrade works on Al Asmakh Street within the Doha Central Development and Beautification Project – Package Three, Ashghal has said in a statement.

It will be implemented in co-ordination with the General Directorate of Traffic.

During the closure period, road users wishing to travel in this direction on Al Asmakh Street can continue straight and use the alternative routes, as shown on the map, to reach their destinations.

Ashghal will install road signs advising motorists of the closure. It has requested all road users to abide by the speed limit and follow the road signs to ensure their safety.