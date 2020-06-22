Composite image of Sunday’s annular solar eclipse in the background of the 5/6 Monument in West Bay . PICTURE: Jayan Orma

Qatar Calendar House (QCH) said it monitored the partial solar eclipse on Sunday morning from the main hall of Sheikh Abdullah Al Ansari Complex in Dafna, the official Qatar News Agency reported.

A team from QCH monitored the phenomenon that saw the moon move in front of the sun at 7.13am, reaching a peak at 8.30am when the moon blocked 80% of the sun.



Eclipse seen near Abubakar Siddique Masjid, near Corniche. PICTURES: Shaji Kayamkulam



The eclipse concluded at 10.01am, lasting two hours and 28 minutes in total. A shimmering ring of light flashed into view on Sunday in parts of the eastern hemisphere as the moon drifted across the face of the sun in a rare eclipse on the longest day of the year. The path of the eclipse spanned East Asia, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Most locations saw only a partial eclipse, with just a handful witnessing the true “ring of fire”. Pictured are phases of the eclipse, courtesy of QCH astronomy expert Dr Beshir Marzouk.

At Al Wakrah. PICTURES: Ram Chand



View from Corniche, near Museum of Islamic Art. PICTURES: Shemeer Rasheed

Last updated: June 22 2020 12:16 AM