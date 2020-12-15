The State of Qatar will participate in the twenty-sixth session of the “Partnership Summit 2020” organized by the Federation of Industries of India in cooperation with the Indian Ministry of Trade and Industry, under the title “Promoting partnerships for life, livelihoods and growth.”

The country is represented at the three-day summit, which started today through visual communication technology, by HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Trade and Industry.

The participation of the State of Qatar in the “Partnership Summit 2020” comes within the framework of its endeavors to discuss ways to enhance trade and investment cooperation channels with India, and to shed light on the investment climate in the country and promising investment opportunities that would contribute to attracting more foreign direct investments and strengthening the position of the State of Qatar. Competitiveness in the region and beyond, as well as expanding opportunities for business partnership in various sectors of common interest.

It should be noted that the Partnership Summit witnessed the organization of 25 previous editions, during which a number of ministers, senior officials, decision-makers, business leaders, political leaders, investment organizations, investors and industry owners participated from different countries around the world.