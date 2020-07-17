The Wall Street Journal revealed that Riyadh tried to lure Saad al-Jabri, a former adviser to Prince Muhammad bin Nayef and a former senior official in Saudi intelligence based in Canada, through his partner, traveling to Turkey to be closer to his family.

The newspaper states that Saudi Arabia sent a friend to al-Jabri to persuade him to return before issuing arrest warrants against him, informing INTERPOL and imprisoning two of his children last March.

The Wall Street Journal said that the al-Jabri family considered that Riyadh wanted to return him because he knew the secrets of the royal family, and that Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman had personal revenge against him because of disputes with him over Yemen and other conflicts.

Al-Jabri’s documents reveal – according to the newspaper – that Riyadh funded former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir and tribes in western Iraq.

The newspaper quotes former and current Western officials that they fear the conflict between Riyadh and Jabri will reveal sensitive information about operations against what is known as terrorism, and that US officials believe that Bin Salman uses corruption investigations to pursue his opponents or his competitors.

The Wall Street Journal asserts that it has seen documents revealing the existence of a network of billions of dollars that affected senior Saudi government officials during the Kingdom’s influence abroad.