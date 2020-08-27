Doha

* First stage of Phase 4 begins on Sept 1 and second stage in third week of Sept following a mid-month assessment

* In first stage, Metro and public transport services to resume with capacity of 30%

* Cinemas and theatres to open with capacity of 15%, children allowed to enter malls

Phase 4 of the gradual lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in Qatar will be divided into two stages, the first of which will commence on September 1 and the next one in the third week of September.

This was announced in a statement issued by the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management through the Government Communications Office on Wednesday.

“The Supreme Committee for Crisis Management thanks both citizens and residents for their commitment to adhering to the precautionary measures to combat Covid-19, which has contributed to limiting the spread of the virus. As the State of Qatar moves on to Phase 4, it is important for the community to continue to follow procedures to ensure that efforts are successful and the nation can fully reopen,” the statement noted.

Based on Qatar’s public health indicators and the Covid-19 infection rate in the community, it has been decided to split Phase 4 into two stages. The first stage will begin on September 1, and the situation will be assessed on an ongoing basis, including the reimposing and/or lifting of some restrictions based on developments mid-September, the statement explains.

The second phase will commence at the beginning of the third week of September.

The first stage of Phase 4 will include the following:

* Reopening of all mosques in the country to perform daily and Friday prayers, provided the precautionary measures are followed. Toilets and ablution facilities will remain closed.

* Continuing to follow the Council of Ministers’ decision, which limits the capacity in workplaces to a maximum of 80% of employees in both the public and private sectors.

*Allowing gatherings of a maximum of 15 people indoors and 30 people outdoors.

* Allowing weddings with a maximum of 40 people indoors and 80 people outdoors, provided the precautionary measures are followed. These include activating the Ehteraz application, maintaining a distance of 2m between tables with a maximum of five people per table, and avoiding handshakes and kisses while greeting. Individuals holding parties at home as well as managers of wedding venues are required to keep records of the contact information of all invitees.

* Opening of cinemas and theatres with a capacity of 15%, provided the precautionary measures are followed and that only people who are 18 years and above are allowed entry.

* Playgrounds and leisure centres will remain closed.

* Allowing local exhibitions with a capacity of 30%, according to procedures that will be announced by the National Tourism Council.

* Resuming Metro and public transport services with a capacity of 30%, according to procedures that will be announced by the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

* Continuing to allow personal boats and yacht rentals with a capacity of 30%, including boat workers.

* Continuing to follow Qatar’s travel policy. The Ministry of Public Health will continue to update the list of low-risk countries periodically.

* Continuing the operation of driving schools with a capacity of 50%.

* Continuing the suspension of summer camps as well as the use of sports equipment in public parks.

* Allowing audiences to attend sporting events with a capacity of 20% indoors and 30% outdoors, according to procedures which will be announced by the relevant authorities.

* Allowing private health clinics to resume work in full capacity.

* Continuing normal working hours at malls while keeping the capacity to 50%, and opening food courts in malls with a capacity of 30%. Children will be allowed to enter malls.

* Allowing the increase in restaurants’ capacity starting with 30%, according to the procedures that will be set by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

* Allowing souqs to operate with a 75% capacity and raising the capacity at wholesale markets to 50%.

* Allowing museums and public libraries to operate in full capacity and normal hours provided all the precautionary measures are followed.

* Continuing the work of health clubs, gyms and public swimming pools at half capacity (50%) and allowing massage and sauna services at a capacity of 30% in approved facilities, as well as opening indoor swimming pools at a capacity of 30%.

* Continuing the suspension of home beauty, barber, massage and fitness training services.

* Continuing the work of private education and training centres at a capacity of 50%.

* Resuming cleaning and hospitality services in workplaces at a capacity of 30% as well as allowing the resumption of these services at homes.

The Supreme Committee for Crisis Management has emphasised that the evaluation of lifting further measures depends on the co-operation of all and the commitment to following precautionary measures, including wearing masks while outside, washing hands, maintain a safe distance and activating the Ehteraz application.

