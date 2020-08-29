Doha

The Philippine government, under the leadership of President Rodrigo Duterte, repatriated 272 Overseas Filipino expatriates plus eight infants on Friday from Qatar, the embassy announced through its Facebook page.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) mounted the chartered flight. This was the seventh chartered flight funded by the DFA. The Philippine Embassy and the Philippine Overseas Labour Office (POLO) in Qatar jointly worked on this chartered flight with the help of the Philippine Airlines.

Since May 2020, the Embassy and POLO have already mounted nine chartered flights and two special commercial repatriation flights to Qatar, bringing home more than 3,000 Overseas Filipinos. These flights would not have been possible without the co-operation and support of the Qatari government, the embassy said.

“The Embassy and POLO express their sincere gratitude to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior and its Search and Follow Up Department, the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs, the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority, the Hamad International Airport, and Qatar Airways for their invaluable assistance,” the Facebook post added.