Qatar Airways announced the resumption of its flights today to Riyadh, with a daily flight to King Khalid International Airport, days after the announcement of the opening of the land, sea and air borders between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The national carrier published on its account a tweet attached to a picture in which it said: “Qatar Airways passengers boarding the plane departing to King Khalid Airport in Riyadh after the reopening of the borders with the State of Qatar.”

The Qatar Airways said in another tweet: “In the coming days, Qatar Airways will resume its flights to two destinations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which are Jeddah and Dammam.

The Qatar Airways also published a video about the moment the first Qatar Airways plane took off from Hamad International Airport in Doha towards King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh after the opening of the airspace between Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

On Saturday evening, the Qatar Airways announced its intention to resume its flights to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, starting with its flights to Riyadh, on Monday, January 11, 2021.

She added: The carrier will also resume its flights to Jeddah on Thursday 14 January, followed by its flights to Dammam on Saturday 16 January, noting that all Qatar Airways flights to Saudi Arabia will be operated exclusively on the carrier’s wide-body aircraft, including its Boeing aircraft. 777-300, Boeing 8-787 and Airbus A350s.

The “Qatar Airways” indicated that it will start operating its flights; With a daily trip to Riyadh, 4 flights a week to Jeddah, and a daily trip to Dammam, adding: We also look forward to the resumption of our strong relations, with our partners in the trade and shipping sectors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in addition to the main airports in the country, noting that the flights will be operated. Via Hamad International Airport, which won the Best Airport in the Middle East award from Skytrax International for the sixth consecutive year.

Qatar Airways quoted, through its Twitter account, a statement by His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al-Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways Group, saying: We are extremely pleased with the positive decisions issued by the Gulf Summit, which witnessed the announcement of the reopening of all borders with the State of Qatar.

She said: Travelers from Saudi Arabia will have the opportunity to enjoy the best travel options through the largest network of destinations in the region, with more than 800 flights per week to more than 110 global destinations, more than any other airline in the Middle East provides, adding: As we return Building our operations; We welcome contact with any of our former employees from neighboring countries who have previously worked for Qatar Airways and would like to communicate with us.