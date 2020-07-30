The Planning and Statistics Authority issued the 78th issue of its bulletin, Qatar – monthly statistics, including the most important statistical variables that occurred in the country during the month of June 2020 in addition to extracts from the results of the 2015 census, and the most prominent variables in this number is the increase in the number of properties sold from 180 in May 2020 To 456 real estate during June 2020, with a monthly increase of 153.3% and an annual increase rate of 89.2% from June 2019. The highest percentage of real estate sold during June 2020 is land space, which constituted 61.8% of the total real estate sold.

Also among the most significant changes is the rise in monetary indicators, as the general index of the market reached 8999 points during June 2020, with a monthly increase of 1.7% and an amount of decrease from June 2019 of 13.9%. June 2019, while total credit has increased by 0.7% and 9.9% monthly over June 2019, demographic data showed that the total population in the country increased from 2.64 million in June 2019 to 2.79 million in June 2020.

With regard to vital statistics, the total number of live births reached 1952 births during the month of June 2020, and the total Qatari live births increased by 40.7% from last month, while the total number of deaths reached 303 registered deaths, an increase of 27.3% over the month of May 2020, and June witnessed 2020 A monthly increase of 87.9% in the total of marriage contracts, as the total number of marriage contracts reached 310 marriage contracts, while the total number of divorce certificates reached 76 divorces, as for social security data, it amounted to 84 million Qatari riyals in June 2020 to 15448 beneficiaries . Registering a monthly decrease of 0.4% and 0.8% for the value of social security and the number of beneficiaries, respectively.

Electricity and water

Electricity consumption during June 2020 reached about 4735.0 GWh, registering a monthly increase of 19.0% and an annual decrease of 3.5%. While the total water consumption reached 60025.2 thousand cubic meters during the same month, registering a monthly increase of 3.4%, and an annual increase of 5.6%, and with regard to the data of building permits issued, the total number of licenses reached 572 licenses during the month of June 2020 recording a monthly increase of 111.1%, and an annual increase of 23.5%. As for the data related to traffic accident cases without counting accidents without injuries, the total number reached 361 during the month of June 2020, registering a monthly increase of 8.7%.

While it decreased annually by 38.2%, light injuries occurred the vast majority of traffic accident cases during the same month by 89%, followed by severe injuries by 9%, while for deaths, 9 deaths amounted to only 2% of the total traffic accident cases. With the new registered vehicles, the bulletin indicated that the total number of registered vehicles during the month of June 2020 reached 3898 new vehicles, registering a monthly increase of 107.6%, and recorded an annual decrease of 5.0%.