Building permits issued by municipalities in the country recorded a general increase of 31 percent during the month of September compared to the previous month (August 2020), after a large increase recorded by all municipalities except for the North Municipality.

A statement issued by the Planning and Statistics Authority stated that the number of licenses issued last September reached 757 licenses for residential and non-residential buildings in the various municipalities of the country, compared to 577 licenses registered in August.

The Sheehaniya municipality came at the top of the list of municipalities in the monthly increase rate after it recorded (127 percent), followed by Al-Daayen (43 percent), Umm Salal (35 percent), Doha (33 percent), Al Wakra (28 percent), and Al-Rayyan (24 percent). ), And Al Khor (18%), while the North Municipality recorded a decrease in the number of licenses by about (6%).

With regard to geographical distribution, Al Rayyan municipality came at the forefront of municipalities in terms of the number of building permits issued, as it issued 182 permits, or 24 percent of the total of those permits, while Doha Municipality came in second place with 170 permits, or 22 percent, followed by the municipality Al-Daayen issued 136 licenses, or 18 percent, then Al-Wakrah municipality with 124 licenses, or 16 percent … while the rest of the licenses were distributed to Umm Salal 58 licenses (8 percent), Al-Khor 46 licenses (6 percent), and Al-Sheehaniya 25 licenses (3 percent), And the North has 16 licenses (2 percent).

The data also indicate that the number of new building permits (residential and non-residential) constituted 43 percent (327 permits) of the total building permits issued during the month of September 2020, while building additions permits constituted 52 percent (392 permits), then fencing licenses by 5 percent. (38 licenses).

Villa licenses topped the list of new residential buildings, accounting for 74 percent (199 licenses) of the total permits for residential buildings, followed by the housing loan housing category by 17 percent (46 licenses), and apartment buildings by 7 percent (19 licenses).

Commercial buildings came at the forefront of permits for non-residential buildings, with a rate of 39 percent (23 licenses), followed by industrial buildings such as workshops and factories with 31 percent (18 licenses), and then government buildings with 19 percent (11 licenses).

With regard to building completion certificates, the Planning and Statistics Authority data stated that the number of certificates issued by municipalities reached 368 last September, an increase of 33 percent compared to the previous month, which recorded 277 licenses at the time.

Most of the municipalities recorded a significant increase in the average number of certificates issued in the aforementioned month, the percentage of which was in the municipality of Al-Khor (100%), and in Sheehaniya (70%), Al Daayen (69%), Al Rayyan (48%), Doha (38%), and Al Wakra. (16%), while the municipalities of North and Umm Salal recorded a decrease of (33%) and (23%), respectively.

With regard to the geographical distribution of building completion certificates issued by the municipalities, Al Rayyan municipality came in the forefront with 111 certificates, or 30% of the total issued certificates, while Al Wakra municipality came second with 88 certificates, or 24%, followed by the Doha municipality, which issued 55 certificates, or 15 percent, and then the Al-Daayen municipality with 54 certificates, or 15 percent … while the rest of the certificates were distributed to Umm Salal 23 certificates 6 percent, Al-Sheehaniya 17 certificates, 5 percent, Al-Khor 16 certificates 4 percent, and Al-Shamal 4 certificates, or 1 percent.

Building permits data and building completion certificates, which are issued in coordination between the Planning and Statistics Authority and the Ministry of Municipality and Environment, are of particular importance as they are a rough indicator of the performance of the construction sector, which in turn occupies an important position in the national economy.