In the implementation of the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to support the private sector affected by the repercussions of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani directed to extend the period of the National Response Guarantees Programme, which provides guarantees to local banks by the Qatar Development Bank, to become interest-free for a full year instead of six months. Also, he directed that the contracting and construction sector be included in the beneficiary sectors within the same controls and conditions.