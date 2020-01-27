Prime Minister and Minister of Interior HE Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al Thani met three ambassadors on Sunday morning, on the occasion of the end of their tenures in the country. They included the Ambassador of Lebanon HE Hassan Qassim Najem, Ambassador of Sri Lanka HE Kithsiri Athulathmudali and Ambassador of Bulgaria HE Metin Hussein Kazak. The Prime Minister and Minister of Interior wished the ambassadors success in their future assignments and the relations between Qatar and their countries, further progress and prosperity. (QNA)

Source:qatar-tribune.com