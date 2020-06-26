HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani on Thursday tweeted on the anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani becoming the Amir of Qatar.

Following is an unofficial translation of his tweet: “Today, we proudly recall His Highness the Amir taking over the reins as the leader of our country’s march. On this occasion, we extend congratulations to His Highness and renew the determination to work hard to achieve His Highness’s vision and aspiration for a more prosperous homeland, a more proud Arab nation and a more peaceful and secure world.”