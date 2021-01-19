Doha – Nashat Amin:

The Police College announced the postponement of the date of the graduation ceremony for the third batch of officer candidates from Thursday the twenty-first of January to Saturday the twenty-third of January, which is to be held at the Police Training Institute in Sailiya. On the other hand, Dr. Nasser Fahd Al-Dossary, Dean of Academic Affairs at the Police College, confirmed that the college has focused since its inception on making its programs in line with international standards, indicating that the college is currently seeking to obtain international academic accreditation, making it the first college in the region to obtain this Accreditation.

In an interview with the “Police With You” program on Qatar Radio yesterday, Dr. Al-Dosari explained that the student spends 4 years at the Police College to obtain a Bachelor of Law and Police Sciences, where he studies 130 hours, indicating that the student studies special subjects in law and others related to Law on the police, in addition to community materials. He noted that the college’s curricula have been carefully chosen in order to qualify a modern officer that matches the requirements of the times. He pointed out that the college has a distinguished group of faculty members who have been carefully selected, including those who have taught at the United Nations. He said that the main objectives of the college revolve around preparing students with the scientific and practical competence of law and police sciences, and the college also constantly seeks to develop scientific and training curricula, especially law and police sciences, and also seeks to develop scientific research to ensure the quality of student education.

He pointed out that there is a periodic review of the academic performance in the college, where we evaluate in several aspects, most notably the part for students, in addition to another part for faculty members in addition to the section related to buildings and classrooms. He noted that the college was established 7 years ago, but it achieved many accomplishments during this period, and gained its place among its counterparts in the countries of the region and even at the forefront of these colleges.

He pointed out that graduates obtain two types of certificates in law and police sciences, as well as specialized certificates in thunderbolts, parachutes and diving.