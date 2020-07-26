The Police College is set to welcome the seventh batch of students in the last week of September, local Arabic newspaper Arrayah has reported citing a senior official.

Lt Col Dr Jabr Hammoud al-Nuaimi, director of the Administrative and Financial Affairs Department at the Police College, told the daily recently that all preparations are in place to receive the new batch that will include students from various friendly countries.

“The training and teaching teams are fully prepared and ready to start the new academic year. And there will be no changes in the curricula this year,” the official said, adding that the college is currently holding training and teaching programmes.

He said the graduation of the third batch will be held in January 2021 and preparations started immediately after the graduation of the second batch that was held in January this year. He added that a special committee is working to ensure the successful hosting of the graduation ceremony.

The ceremony in January this year marked the graduation of 110 officers, including 89 Qataris representing various military entities, 10 from Jordan, seven from Palestine and four from Yemen.