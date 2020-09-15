Yesterday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for a solution to the Gulf crisis and the opening of the borders with the State of Qatar, saying: The Trump administration is keen to see a solution to this conflict and reopen the Qatari air and land borders that are currently closed with other Gulf countries, and we are looking forward to progress on this issue and that it is time for a solution. the crisis.

In opening the third strategic dialogue between Qatar and the United States, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed his thanks to the State of Qatar for the efforts that are taking place in Gaza and its support for efforts in Lebanon to maintain stability, and he also expressed his pleasure with the signing of a memorandum of understanding that considers 2023 a cultural year between Qatar and the United States, as well as including The memorandum affirmed agreements in various fields for cooperation between the two peoples, strengthening our relations in various fields, and affirmed that Washington looked forward to discussions on investment, defense cooperation and other areas of cooperation.

Pompeo said in a tweet: “I am delighted to open the strategic dialogue between the United States and Qatar and a fruitful meeting with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani after that. We look forward to our cooperation in the Qatar Culture Year 2021 and work together to promote regional peace and prosperity.” A

great contribution.

A number of US officials emphasized Washington’s aspiration to strengthen the partnership between the State of Qatar and the United States of America.

During the opening session of the third strategic dialogue between Qatar and America, they stressed the role of investments in strengthening the relations of the two countries, stressing the ability of the Qatari economy to face the challenges in the region, foremost among which is the decline in oil prices. In the relief efforts of those affected by the Coronavirus pandemic around the world and its contribution to international efforts to develop a vaccine for Coronavirus.

Stephen Mnuchin stressed the importance of the Qatari-American partnership, expressing his pride in his role as Minister of Treasury in deepening this partnership through his visits to Doha, in which he met with a number of ministers, and a number of common issues and other strategic opportunities were discussed. The visit was also an opportunity to visit US forces at Al Udeid base and natural gas platforms.

The US Secretary of the Treasury expressed his country’s desire to build on the progress that has been made, especially with regard to cooperation in the areas of investment and stopping terrorist financing.

He said: The State of Qatar and the United States of America enjoy strong commercial relations, emerging markets and fair trade practices, with the continuation of cross-border investments that are encouraged by the State of Qatar, as the State of Qatar has invested more than 30 billion dollars in the American markets, and American companies continue to invest in Qatar.

Stephen Mnuchin noted the signing of a forum for investment in 2021,

stressing that it will constitute commercial opportunities for Qatari and American companies, stressing that Qatar and the United States of America are more united than ever before.

The US Secretary of the Treasury praised the Qatari policies for combating terrorist financing, combating money laundering crimes and confronting terrorist financiers, expressing his aspiration to build on these efforts and that the dialogue discussions will turn into policies approved by the two countries.

The largest investor

and US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross mentioned his visit to Doha last November and the results of his meetings and discussed ways to increase investments between the two countries.

He stressed that the United States is the largest foreign investor in Qatar and the largest source of exports during 2019.

The US Secretary of Commerce said that the energy sector in Qatar still represents an amazing opportunity for American companies, pointing to the expansion project in the North Field of Natural Gas and increasing its production by 46% from 77 million tons per year to 126 million tons, stressing that American companies are well positioned. As well as investing in the Ras Laffan field, American companies are eager to strengthen their role in the Qatari market and in the construction services sector for gas production in Qatar.

Wilbur Ross referred to the recently announced 13 programs that include amazing ideas such as virtual integration, integration of foreign investment and access to technological expertise, stressing that it is a great model for the future.

He praised the resilience of the Qatari economy despite the decline in oil prices in the Middle East and the ability of the State of Qatar to endure difficult times, noting what he saw during his visit to Doha last year and that the country dealt with the effects of the blockade and Qatar’s pioneering transformation in building the dairy sector and building fully automated farms, and Qatar became an exporter. Which is amazing and heroic.

Economic openness

The US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said that Qatar has taken steps to open its economy more broadly to receive foreign investment, pointing out that His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has adopted a new investment law that enables US companies to possess 100% in all economic sectors except for Insurance and banks, as His Highness the Emir signed last June a partnership agreement between the public and private sectors, which forms part of the National Strategic Vision 2030 for the State of Qatar, stressing that this law is a step in the state’s efforts to diversify the economy.

Wilbur Ross said that the United States of America and its government are committed to providing all resources to support initiatives that enhance economic and trade ties between the two countries, again thanking Qatar’s dedication to support the bilateral partnership.

The third strategic dialogue between Qatar and the United States of America is taking place at a time when peace negotiations start between the Afghan parties after the Doha agreement between the Taliban and the United States of America, in addition to the momentum witnessed by the region after Qatar’s success in defusing tension in the Palestinian territories and stopping the escalation in the Gaza Strip between Israel. And the Palestinian factions.

Close cooperation between Qatar and the United States is the cornerstone of Middle East stability, as both sides affirmed the continuation of this cooperation, and the peace talks between Afghans constitute an example of Qatari-American cooperation for the stability of the Middle East and the world, as the two sides address issues not only of interest to the two countries, but the region and stability, which means Economy and politics are the cornerstones of strengthening the Qatari-American partnership.