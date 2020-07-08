*Law to allow for a bright future for the coming generations



HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari has said the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Law would play a significant role in enhancing the integration of government and private sector.

“The issuance of the law regulating partnership between public and private sectors at this time constitutes a crucial step in providing the appropriate legislative framework for regulating the private sector’s contribution to the implementation of major development projects,” al-Kuwari said in his opening address during the inaugural ‘Developing Partnership between Public and Private Sectors’ conference held virtually on Tuesday.

According to al-Kuwari, Qatar has adopted the partnership model “for several years,” especially in implementing projects in the logistics, food security, health, and education sectors.

“The PPP Law boosts the complementary relationship between the governmental and private sectors, and provides a regulatory framework for the contractual relationship forms between both parties, said the minister, underlining the importance of the law.

Al-Kuwari also stressed that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s patronage for the conference reflects his “trust in the private sector and its role as a real partner in the state’s economic development.”

The minister said he hopes the conference would help in the discussion of ways to encourage national companies to take advantage of partnership opportunities, to highlight the advantages of the new law, and to strengthen communication between the parties involved.

He also hopes that this would help establish integrated mechanisms for implementing innovative national projects that meet the needs of citizens and residents, “and allow for a bright future for the coming generations.”

During his speech, al-Kuwari thanked His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani for his “interest and confidence” in the private sector, and for the issuance of the PPP Law. He also thanked HE the Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani for his “constant keenness to provide all means to support this vital sector.”

“This conference is being held under exceptional circumstances due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has affected all world economies’ components and productive sectors. The economic consequences of this pandemic have constituted a strong motive for many countries to take precautionary measures to curb the current crisis and protect the private sector,” al-Kuwari said.

“Thanks to the wisdom of the Wise Leadership, our country has established an integrated strategy based on the concerted efforts of all government agencies to provide a comprehensive package of support for Qatari companies and allocate QR75bn as financial and economic incentives for the private sector, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

“The stimulus package contributed to mitigating the burden on SMEs and encouraging them to proceed in a way that supports the national economy and continue the march of prosperity toward the implementation of Qatar National Vision 2030,” he added.

Organised by Qatar Chamber, the online conference aims to raise awareness on Law No. 12 of 2020 regulating the partnership between public and private sectors among the business sector, and saw the participation of 15 speakers from leading local and international organisations.