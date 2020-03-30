A new advisory posted on the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH)’s social media platforms explains how people can protect themselves while shopping for groceries. It lists various dos and don’ts for the public, as well as when to avoid going to a store to shop for groceries.

Following are the tips provided in the advisory:

Limit grocery store visits to only one person and avoid taking children.

If your household workers are doing the shopping, explain the precautionary measures to them.

Make a grocery list prior to leaving your house.

To reduce the number of visits, purchase enough groceries to last 1-2 weeks, but do not over-purchase to leave stocks for others.

Ensure that you always leave a distance of at least 1.5m between yourself and others.

Ensure that you disinfect carts and baskets prior to use, or wear disposable gloves and throw them in a trash bin immediately after use.

Avoid touching your nose, mouth and eyes while shopping.

Use electronic forms of payment instead of cash. Use a tissue when entering your PIN number.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser (60% alcohol) immediately after you leave the grocery store.

Place grocery bags in the trunk of the car and not on the seats.

When you reach home, dispose of the grocery bags immediately and wash the purchased items.

Ensure to disinfect and wipe the surfaces that were in contact with the grocery bags, as well as the products you purchased.

When you finish storing the products, wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

The advisory also states that a person should avoid going grocery shopping if s/he is experiencing any flu-like symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, and fever; suffers from any chronic condition or low immunity; or is an elderly person.

For more information on Covid-19, one can visit the ministry’s website at www.moph.gov.qa or call 16000.