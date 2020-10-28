The Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation is currently intensifying its preparations to host the Qatar Classic International Squash Championship in its nineteenth edition / 2020 /, which will start next Saturday at the stadiums of Khalifa International Complex, in which 46 players from the most prominent stars of this sport in the world will participate.

The organizing committee of the tournament, whose prizes total $ 175,000, and which lasts for a week, puts the final touches on the stadiums and their facilities. The title of the last edition was Ali Faraj, the third seed, and the 2016 champion Karim Abdel-Jawad.

The list of participants also includes the sixth seed Diego Elias, the seventh seed Marwan El Shorbagy and the eighth seed Simon Rosner, in addition to the 2005 edition champion James Willstrup and Gregory Gautier, the 2011 edition champion who received a special invitation from the organizing committee.

As part of its commitment to providing the highest safety standards and maintaining the health and safety of all participants in the tournament, the Qatar Squash Federation was keen to subject all members of the organizing and working committees to be examined for Coronavirus / Covid-19 / (BCR), in coordination with the health authorities in the country.

Mr. Tariq Zainal, Secretary General of the Qatar Tennis, Squash and Badminton Federation and Director of the Tournament, said in a statement today, that with the approaching date of the Qatar Classic Squash Championship 2020, whose popularity is increasing day after day, which increases our desire to emphasize that we reach The highest possible organizational levels “and despite the exceptional circumstances the world is going through related to the Coronavirus,” we believe that this version of the tournament will gain more momentum than that enjoyed by the previous versions due to the thirst of players and fans alike for the atmosphere of high competition that we always look forward to. ” .