His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, Chairman of the Qatar Chamber, said that determining the minimum wage and facilitating the movement between different employers is an important addition to the labor market reforms that the State of Qatar launched many years ago through its strengthening of labor laws and the protection of expatriate workers.

In a special statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), His Excellency affirmed that these decisions will greatly contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of the Qatari economy regionally and globally, as well as enhancing competition and productivity in the local labor market, thus providing an opportunity for private sector companies to contract with skilled and trained workers who The Qatari labor market needs it, which will contribute to diversifying the economy.

His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani indicated that the application of a minimum wage in the State of Qatar, which will include domestic workers, is a unique decision that will achieve a balance between the interests of workers and employers at the same time, as well as its contribution to strengthening the stability of the local labor market. .

He noted that facilitating the transition between different employers will provide an opportunity to rotate expatriate workers in the local market to meet the needs of companies for employment, which have acquired new experiences and skills.

His Excellency explained that the reforms of the Qatari labor market are in line with the objectives of the Qatar National Vision 2030, especially with regard to attracting the required expatriate workers and taking care of their rights, and enhancing opportunities for economic growth, noting that facilitating the transfer between different work entities also contributes to reducing recruitment costs for private sector companies, and supports Its plans to diversify its activities and expand into various economic sectors.