HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al-Thani has sent a cable of congratulations to Dr Abdelaziz Djerad on the occasion of his appointment as prime minister of Algeria.

Doha Institute Arabic courses registration opens

The Language Centre at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies announced that it has opened its doors for registration in Arabic language courses for non-native speakers for the second semester this year.

The Language Centre offers three levels: beginner, intermediate and advanced.

Classes start on January 26, 2020.

The Language Centre said in a statement that these courses fall within the context of Doha Institute’s community outreach initiative and contributes to enhancing communication between the Institute and individuals and organisations in the community.

The initiative aims to familiarise the foreign learner residing in Doha with the characteristics of Arab culture and its coexistence with the Qatari culture through a communicative approach that adopts the original educational content and also the authentic communication of the language as a major pillar of its teaching philosophy.

Doha Institute for Graduate Studies plays an important role in enhancing the status of Arabic as a language of knowledge and communication while, at the same time, allow students access English for international communication. – QNA

Registration opens for QDEM 2020

The fourth Qatar Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolic Conference (QDEM-4), will be held at Sheraton Doha from February 13 to 15.

The conference has called for registration and submission of abstracts.

Carefully designed to cover diverse aspects of endocrinology, metabolic bone disease, diabetes, and women health, this conference will be one of the year’s most significant gatherings of endocrinology clinicians and professionals in this region. It aims to satisfy the needs of all those with an interest in the field, from the trainee, to the primary health care generalist and secondary/tertiary care specialist physician.

Yamaha T MAX motorcycle models recalled

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in co-operation with Albadi Trading & Contracting Co, announced the recall of Yamaha T MAX motorcycle models from 2017-2019, due to faulty programming of the Engine Control Unit (ECU) that may cause the engine to stall.

The Ministry confirmed the recall campaign comes within the framework of its ongoing efforts to protect consumers and ensure that motorcycle dealers follow up on defects and repairs.

The Ministry has said that it will co-ordinate with the dealer to follow up on the maintenance and repair works and will communicate with customers to ensure that the necessary repairs are carried out.

Source:gulf-times.com