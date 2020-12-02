His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, mourned the journalist Jassim Abdulaziz, who died today after a recent illness.

The Prime Minister wrote on Twitter: “Today we bade farewell to one of the pioneering journalists, broadcaster Jasim Abdel Aziz, who was a model for a professional journalist who is loyal to his profession and his country .. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones and to the media family, may God have mercy on him, and God has mercy on him. We belong to God and to Him we shall return.”

The voice of Jassim Muhammad Abdulaziz left an imprint on national occasions, the most important of which was the scene of his crying during the commentary on the national march in Qatar’s National Day celebrations in 2018.

He presented many programs that were very popular on Qatar TV in the eighties and nineties and were linked to the memory of the masses, most notably the programs “Eid Night” and “Fun and Win”, in addition to presenting documentaries and news programs.