QNA/Doha

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz bin Khalifa Al-Thani on Thursday inaugurated Ras Laffan Hospital and the Ruwais Health Center for Health and Recovery, which are dedicated to treating patients with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), as part of the State of Qatar’s continuous efforts to secure the necessary requirements to provide care for patients infected with the virus.

During his visit to the hospital and health center, His Excellency listened to a brief on the capabilities and medical equipment in the new facilities, which are equipped with the latest medical technologies in the field of care and diagnostic services and the capacity of Ras Laffan Hospital, which exceeds 400 beds, as well as the emergency service and the laboratory in Ruwais Health Center.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior was accompanied by HE Minister of Public Health Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari and a number of senior officials in the Ministry of Public Health, Hamad Medical Corporation, and the Primary Health Care Corporation. (QNA)