QNA/Doha

*Cabinet cancels earlier decision limiting work hours



The Cabinet has cancelled its earlier decision limiting work hours for private sector employees at their workplace with effect from Thursday, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reports.

This came at the Cabinet’s regular meeting Wednesday, which was chaired by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani using video-conference technology.

Following the meeting, HE the Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr Issa bin Saad al-Jafali al-Nuaimi gave the details of the proceedings.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Cabinet heard a presentation by HE the Minister of Public Health on the latest developments regarding the steps taken to curb the spread of Covid-19. The Cabinet affirmed the continued implementation of the precautionary measures taken to combat the pandemic.

As part of the plan to gradually lift the restrictions imposed as a result of Covid-19, the Cabinet decided to cancel its “decision determining work hours for private sector employees present at their place of work, starting Thursday, July 2, 2020”, according to QNA.

After that, the Cabinet considered several topics on the agenda.

First, it looked into taking the appropriate measures to issue a draft law amending some provisions of Law No. 12 of 1998 regulating the Central Municipal Council, after examining the recommendations of the Shura Council.

Second, the Cabinet took the appropriate measures to ratify an agreement to support a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) initiative that helps junior technical employees, signed between Qatar represented by the government and the UNDP; and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Qatar and the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations.

Further, the Cabinet approved a draft agreement on opening an office for the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) in Qatar, signed between the Qatari government and GGGI; a draft MoU on co-operation in the field of healthcare between the governments of Qatar and El Salvador; and a draft protocol agreement between the governments of Qatar and China on avoiding tax duplicity and preventing income tax evasion.

The Cabinet also reviewed the outcomes of the 73rd session of the World Health Assembly and the 147th session of the assembly’s Executive Board, and took the appropriate measures regarding them.