The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy participated in the first virtual technology future summit and exhibition that was held via visual communication technology in the Sultanate of Oman over a period of two days.

The committee discussed the current challenges in the field of cybersecurity, and the achievements made in the preparation for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The discussion sessions witnessed the participation of a wide range of experts in various technical fields such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data protection, digital transformation, the Internet of things, blockchain technologies, financial technology, and fifth generation communication services.

Maryam Al-Muftah, Director of Information Technology at the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, stressed the importance of cybersecurity and the risks that organizations face recently, while highlighting major sporting events and the most dangerous challenges in this field.

Al-Muftah started the session devoted to cybersecurity by talking about the risks of cybercrime, data security breaches and information systems failure, which came in first place for this year in the list of ten major risks to business around the world in 2020.

She said that these threats may reach the limit to a complete cessation of enterprise activities in light of the current reliance on modern technical means and the rapid growth in the use of smart services such as the Internet of Things, cloud storage services and others.

She added, “Threats are not limited to large institutions only, but also extend to small and medium-sized companies and individuals alike,” citing examples from the Beijing and London Olympics in 2008 and 2012, and the FIFA World Cups in Brazil and South Africa in 2010 and 2014. During which cyber attacks targeted organizers’ websites, as well as the organized fraud that individuals were exposed to, and the lessons learned from them.

The Director of Information Technology at the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy indicated that the organizers of major sporting tournaments should “expect similar threats to occur, build the capabilities of teams and partners, and follow best practices in the field and train on them,” stressing that no one can anticipate the timing of these attacks. Work teams preparedness and joint coordination, and the development of strategies to deal with these threats.

She explained that the Supreme Committee is working closely with a group of the most prominent names in the field of cybersecurity, and building their capabilities continuously.

It is worth noting that the first virtual technology future summit and exhibition in the Sultanate of Oman is sponsored by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, and aims to provide a live platform for discussion, review the latest studies, and raise awareness among attendees of ways to adapt to the requirements of the times in light of the current technological and digital revolution.