Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive HE Akbar al-Baker has said the airline’s “first priority is to protect the population and the citizens of my country.”

“We don’t want to be so desperate that we take risks, which could be a health hazard and could have a second peak in my country,” al-Baker said in a message on Thursday.

“My country has been progressing very well. There is a huge reduction (in the number of cases) in the past couple of weeks,” al-Baker said.

“So what I would prefer to do – is not to jump the gun and start bringing people. We need to make sure that whatever we do (in terms of) opening our country – that we do in a very wise and a very calculated manner so that all the people who live in my country- Qatar, are properly protected, before we open up.”

In a separate release on Thursday, Qatar Airways said it has “further enhanced its onboard safety measures” for passengers and cabin crew.

The airline has introduced Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for cabin crew, which includes gloves, face masks, safety glasses and a new protective gown that is fitted over their uniforms.

A modified service that reduces interactions between passengers and the crew inflight has also been introduced.

Onboard, all Qatar Airways passengers are now provided with a complimentary protective kit. Inside a ziplock pouch, they will find a single-use surgical face mask, large disposable powder-free gloves and an alcohol-based hand sanitiser gel.

The airline has also introduced disposable face shields for adults and children.

Passengers travelling from Hamad International Airport (HIA) will receive their face shields at the check-in counters, whereas at other destinations, the face shields will be distributed at the boarding gates, Qatar Airways said.