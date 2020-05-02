The ministry added that it works continuously in co-operation with various local and international partners to search for the best and most successful ways to care for workers and implement modern legislation in accordance with the highest standards.

The ministry drew attention to the fact that, in light of this pandemic, it relied in particular on occupational safety and health in the workplace and residence as well as workers awareness and their commitment to the precautionary measures necessary to limit the spread of Covid-19 to maintain their safety.

To achieve this, the ministry launched the “Conscious” campaign that aims primarily to educate workers and employers about the various preventive measures in multiple languages.

It also produced educational media campaigns in co-operation with various embassies and representatives of labour and community attaches in the country.

The ministry noted that the state continues to provide economic support to various sectors to reduce the impact of the crisis to ensure business continuity, the sustainability of employment, the protection of wages, and the development of appropriate solutions.

The ministry affirmed its commitment to provide the necessary free healthcare to workers infected with the virus without any discrimination in addition to ensuring the provision of basic living needs that guarantee a decent life for them, pointing out that following precautionary directives has the greatest impact in overcoming the spread of this virus.