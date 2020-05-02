NA/Doha
*Labour ministry marks International Workers’ Day
The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs celebrated the International Workers’ Day, which falls on May 1 every year.
In a statement, the ministry said that the 2020 celebration is different from previous years due to the circumstances of the outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19) worldwide.
The ministry pointed out that among its priorities is the promotion and protection of workers’ rights, the provision of a safe environment for work, capacity building, training, and awareness, in line with the country’s vision based on investment in human capital.
PSA celebration focuses on migrant workersThe Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) participated in the celebration of International Workers’ Day.This year’s celebration came amid the distribution of protective supplies to a segment of migrant workers, in addition to educational publications in multiple languages about the novel coronavirus (Covid-19). The educational publications focused on prevention methods to ensure the safety of the workers and society as well as their psychological and moral support, in line with the precautionary measures undertaken by Qatar to limit the spread of the virus.The PSA noted that its celebration of International Workers’ Day comes to contribute to spreading awareness about the need to adhere to the basic principles of workers’ rights by establishing the values of proper dealing with them by government and private institutions.The Authority affirmed that Qatar occupies a leading position in protecting workers’ rights, thanks to the laws and legislations that have been issued in this field based on Qatar National Vision 2030, which emphasises preserving the rights of migrant workers and ensuring their safety.
The ministry added that it works continuously in co-operation with various local and international partners to search for the best and most successful ways to care for workers and implement modern legislation in accordance with the highest standards.
The ministry drew attention to the fact that, in light of this pandemic, it relied in particular on occupational safety and health in the workplace and residence as well as workers awareness and their commitment to the precautionary measures necessary to limit the spread of Covid-19 to maintain their safety.
To achieve this, the ministry launched the “Conscious” campaign that aims primarily to educate workers and employers about the various preventive measures in multiple languages.
It also produced educational media campaigns in co-operation with various embassies and representatives of labour and community attaches in the country.
The ministry noted that the state continues to provide economic support to various sectors to reduce the impact of the crisis to ensure business continuity, the sustainability of employment, the protection of wages, and the development of appropriate solutions.
The ministry affirmed its commitment to provide the necessary free healthcare to workers infected with the virus without any discrimination in addition to ensuring the provision of basic living needs that guarantee a decent life for them, pointing out that following precautionary directives has the greatest impact in overcoming the spread of this virus.
