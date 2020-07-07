The Ministry of Public Health recorded 600 new confirmed cases of coronavirus / Covid-19 /, and 1005 cases recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cases of cure of the disease in the State of Qatar to 94,903 cases, in addition to recording a new death.

The Ministry issued a statement regarding the developments of the Coronavirus in the State of Qatar, which included the following: New

cases of infection and recovery: –

– 600 confirmed new cases infected with Corona Virus / Covid-19 /.

– 1005 people recovered from the virus during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cures in the State of Qatar to 94903.

– Registering a new death case at the age of 61 years, and she had received the necessary medical care.

– All new cases are put in isolation and they receive the necessary health care according to their health status.

Status / Coffed – 19 / Present: –

The countermeasures Covid-19 applied in Qatar have succeeded in flattening the curve and limiting the spread of the virus.

There has been a gradual decrease in the number of new daily cases and hospital admissions in the past few weeks.

The number of deaths has increased in recent weeks, due to people who were infected with the virus at the height of the virus several weeks ago.

– There has been an increase in the number of injuries among families, which calls for increased caution, because this population group includes the highest percentage of the elderly and people who suffer from chronic conditions.

Now more than ever, we must be careful and protect the most vulnerable.

What can you do: –

While the restrictions of Covid-19 are gradually lifted in the State of Qatar, it is important for everyone to play their role in controlling the virus by following the following precautions:

Commitment to physical distance.

Wearing gags.

Wash hands regularly.

It is important that we continue to protect the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions.

– Anyone who suffers from symptoms / Covid-19 / should call the 16000 helpline or go directly to one of the designated health centers to undergo the necessary tests, which are Muaither, Kindergarten, Umm Salal or Al Gharafa health centers, because whenever the disease is discovered in The earlier the easier it is to get the right treatment and recover from it.

– Visit the Ministry of Public Health website continuously for the latest information.