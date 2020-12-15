Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday for winning the 2020 US presidential election, expressing his hope that the two countries put their differences aside to enhance global security.

Putin wished the elected US president success and said, “From my side, I am ready to cooperate and communicate with you,” according to a statement issued by the Kremlin. And that, according to Agence France-Presse.

The congratulations of the Russian president came among the last of the most prominent world leaders who preferred to wait before congratulating Biden, which was approved by the electoral college on Monday as the next president of the United States. The Kremlin had said that it would wait for the official results of the elections before commenting on what they had resulted in, although other countries congratulated Biden on his victory in the days following the third elections of last November.

In his congratulatory message to Biden, Putin said that their two countries “bear a special responsibility for global security and stability, expressing his confidence that Moscow and Washington, despite their differences, can truly contribute to solving many of the problems and challenges that the world is currently witnessing.”

The congratulations of the Russian president came after the American electoral college, on Monday, officially approved the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, to become the 46th president of the United States of America, and Biden won 306 of the electoral college votes. To officially win the presidency.

The members of the electoral college in swing states had given their votes to Joe Biden and his deputy, Kamala Harris, before the process was completed, and the electoral college would vote in full, and the curtain actually fell on the process, in a step before Congress approved the election of the US president and vice president on the sixth of next month.

And members of the electoral college in each state give their votes to the candidate who won the most popular votes in the elections that took place on the third of last month.