Qatar Automobiles Company (QAC), the authorised general distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Qatar, welcomed a group of students from the Youth Club at Shatharat Educational Training Centre, at its Mitsubishi service centre in the Industrial Area.

The visit aimed to introduce the students to different sections of the centre, allowing them to get familiar with its daily procedures – starting from receiving customers and their cars to completing maintenance work and delivering the vehicles back to the customers.

Sheikh Faleh bin Nawaf al-Thani, operations director, auto at Nasser Bin Khaled Group, said: “The visit of Shatharat Educational Training Centre students to the Mitsubishi service centre is part of our ongoing collaboration with national entities through which we provide young people with information and experience.

“It is part of our mandate as an organisation and central to our corporate social responsibility strategy to support the human and social development of our community, enhancing the capabilities of our human resource and preparing them to build Qatar’s future.”

Frank Zauner, after-sales manager at QAC, added: “This visit was successful in offering the students a real-life experience that will help them better understand the administrative and technical ways of working in the service centre. This was an important opportunity from which they each gained practical expertise and upgraded their skills.

“The Mitsubishi service centre is well equipped and the staff are extremely professional, providing premium customer service that exceeds the expectations of our customers. Overall, the feedback was very positive and we are looking forward to another visit.”

Mitsubishi technicians and staff escorted the students on a tour and provided detailed information about the various stages of work at the centre. The visit of Shatharat Educational Training Centre “aligns with their ambition to deliver regular activities that endeavour to introduce students to various national institutions and organisations to hone their skills and capabilities,” QAC said in a statement. Each activity is “intended to provide them with a real-life experience, which will be invaluable to their future”.

Shatharat Educational Training Centre is a non-profit organisation licensed by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education. It aims to build key skills and the career knowledge of students in various fields.

Source:gulf-times.com