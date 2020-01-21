Qatar Aircraft Catering Company (QACC) is collaborating with local Qatari charity, Hifz Al Naema, to redistribute surplus food and beverages to good causes in Qatar.

QACC and Hifz Al Naema are expected to redistribute daily 200-300kg of food and beverage such as whole fruits, cereals, soft drinks, yoghurt and chocolates.

Established in 2008, Hifz Al Naema was the first food bank to open in Qatar. The programme began with collecting surplus food from festivals, weddings and hotels and has since expanded to collecting and distributing surplus clothing, furniture, electronic devices and other appliances.

“At QACC, we are continuously looking at ways to reduce waste and ensure an optimal food and beverage service to all our clients. This partnership ensures any unserved meals or unopened items will be redistributed to support those in need in our local community and reduce wastage at landfills,” QACC senior vice president Michael Winner said.

Hifz Al Naema public relations officer Youssef al-Khulaifi said given the enormous scale of their operations, the redistribution of their surplus food and beverages would have a “significant” impact on those in need in the community.

“We hope this new collaboration will shine a spotlight on this worthy cause and encourage other governmental and private sector organisations to partner with us,” he said.

Launched in August 2002, QACC is the sole catering company exclusively providing in-flight catering for Qatar Airways, international airlines, hub lounges, Amiri and ad hoc VVIP flights of Hamad International Airport. Spanning an extraordinary 69,000sq m, QACC is one of the world’s largest self-contained catering facilities.

Since its establishment, Hifz Al Naema has distributed more 3mn meals to people in need. It partners and collaborates with many organisations and institutions across Qatar including hotels, private events and restaurants to achieve its vision.

