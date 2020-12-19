Qatar 2022: Football World Cup stadiums at a glance
As Qatar marks two years to go until the World Cup 2022 final, here is a quick look at all eight stadiums that will host the matches.
Qatar inaugurated the fourth of its eight World Cup stadiums, the Al Rayyan Stadium, on Friday, hosting the Amir Cup final.
The inauguration coincides with Qatar National Day, as the country is scheduled to host the 2022 World Cup final exactly two years later.
The 40,000-capacity venue will host seven World Cup matches up to the round of 16.
Al Jazeera looks at the status of all eight stadiums that will host the 2022 World Cup matches:
Khalifa International Stadium
Capacity: 40,000
Inauguration: May 2017
Location: Doha
Khalifa International Stadium was the first tournament-ready venue for Qatar 2022 and will host matches up to and including the third place play-off during Qatar 2022.
Al Janoub Stadium
Capacity: 40,000
Inauguration: May 2019
Location: Wakrah
Al Janoub Stadium was the first Qatar 2022 tournament venue to be built from scratch and will host matches up to and including the round of 16 during Qatar 2022.
Education City Stadium
Capacity: 40,000
Inauguration: June 2020
Location: Education City
Education City Stadium was inaugurated in June 2020 during a virtual event that paid tribute to front-line healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
It will host matches up to and including the quarter-final stage during Qatar 2022.
Al Bayt Stadium
Capacity: 60,000
Inauguration: Completed
Location: Al Khor
Al Bayt Stadium is set to host matches up to and including the semi-final stage during Qatar 2022.
The organisers said about 28,000 seats from the stadium will be donated to developing countries after the tournament.
Al Rayyan Stadium
Capacity: 40,000
Inauguration: December 2020
Location: Al Rayyan
Al Rayyan Stadium was inaugurated on December 18, 2020, to mark two years until the World Cup 2022 final.
It is set to host matches up to and including the round of 16 during Qatar 2022.
Al Thumama Stadium
Capacity: 40,000
Inauguration: TBC
Location: Doha
Al Thumama Stadium is set to host matches up to and including the quarter-final stage during Qatar 2022.
Ras Abu Aboud Stadium
Capacity: 40,000
Inauguration: TBC
Location: Doha
Ras Abu Aboud Stadium will be the first fully demountable tournament venue in football World Cup history.
It will host matches up to and including the round of 16 during Qatar 2022. Its structure will be built using modified shipping containers.
Lusail Stadium
Capacity: 80,000
Inauguration: 2021
Location: Lusail City
Lusail Stadium will be the biggest tournament venue for the 2022 World Cup and will host the final, along with matches during every stage of the event.