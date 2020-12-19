Qatar 2022: Football World Cup stadiums at a glance

As Qatar marks two years to go until the World Cup 2022 final, here is a quick look at all eight stadiums that will host the matches.

Qatar inaugurated the fourth of its eight World Cup stadiums, the Al Rayyan Stadium, on Friday, hosting the Amir Cup final.

The inauguration coincides with Qatar National Day, as the country is scheduled to host the 2022 World Cup final exactly two years later.

The 40,000-capacity venue will host seven World Cup matches up to the round of 16.

Al Jazeera looks at the status of all eight stadiums that will host the 2022 World Cup matches:

Khalifa International Stadium

Capacity: 40,000

Inauguration: May 2017

Location: Doha

Khalifa International Stadium was the first tournament-ready venue for Qatar 2022 and will host matches up to and including the third place play-off during Qatar 2022.

Khalifa Stadium [Handout]

Al Janoub Stadium

Capacity: 40,000

Inauguration: May 2019

Location: Wakrah

Al Janoub Stadium was the first Qatar 2022 tournament venue to be built from scratch and will host matches up to and including the round of 16 during Qatar 2022.

Al Janoub Stadium [Handout]

Education City Stadium

Capacity: 40,000

Inauguration: June 2020

Location: Education City

Education City Stadium was inaugurated in June 2020 during a virtual event that paid tribute to front-line healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

It will host matches up to and including the quarter-final stage during Qatar 2022.

Education City Stadium [Handout]

Al Bayt Stadium

Capacity: 60,000

Inauguration: Completed

Location: Al Khor

Al Bayt Stadium is set to host matches up to and including the semi-final stage during Qatar 2022.

The organisers said about 28,000 seats from the stadium will be donated to developing countries after the tournament.

Al Bayt Stadium, Qatar [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

Al Rayyan Stadium

Capacity: 40,000

Inauguration: December 2020

Location: Al Rayyan

Al Rayyan Stadium was inaugurated on December 18, 2020, to mark two years until the World Cup 2022 final.

It is set to host matches up to and including the round of 16 during Qatar 2022.

Al Rayan Stadium [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]

Al Thumama Stadium

Capacity: 40,000

Inauguration: TBC

Location: Doha

Al Thumama Stadium is set to host matches up to and including the quarter-final stage during Qatar 2022.

Al Thumama Stadium [Handout]

Ras Abu Aboud Stadium

Capacity: 40,000

Inauguration: TBC

Location: Doha

Ras Abu Aboud Stadium will be the first fully demountable tournament venue in football World Cup history.

It will host matches up to and including the round of 16 during Qatar 2022. Its structure will be built using modified shipping containers.

Ras Abu Aboud Stadium [Handout]

Lusail Stadium

Capacity: 80,000

Inauguration: 2021

Location: Lusail City

Lusail Stadium will be the biggest tournament venue for the 2022 World Cup and will host the final, along with matches during every stage of the event.

Lusail Stadium [Handout]