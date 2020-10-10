QNA

Qatar affirmed that it will continue to work with the international community to confront the digital piracy due to its seriousness and dire effects, and called for strengthening cybersecurity and providing a safe electronic environment.

Addressing the Economic and Financial Committee (Second Committee) of the UN General Assembly at its 75th session, on Item 17 entitled “Information and Communications Technologies for Development”, Second Secretary at the Permanent Delegation of Qatar to the United Nations Ahmed bin Saif Al Kuwari said that Qatar was exposed to a cyber piracy crime in 2017, which was a starting point for imposing an unjust blockade and illegal measures, and presented a flagrant violation of human rights and international law.

Al Kuwari stated that Qatar affirms the importance of ensuring that scientific progress in the field of information technology and artificial intelligence is used to achieve development and prosperity, and not to misuse it to achieve special goals and political gains that contribute to undermining security and stability.

He added that the State of Qatar attaches great importance to promoting the positive aspect of using innovative technology in a way that achieves a human-centered and inclusive society, praising the success of Qatar, since the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in providing distance education to the students without any interruption for all educational stages, when the pandemic imposed inevitability of distance education.

Al Kuwari noted that the Ministry of Transport and Communications in Qatar seeks to build an active and safe sector that contributes to the promotion of a diversified national economy, by promoting the digital and cybersecurity initiatives of the government, referring in this regard to the initiatives launched by the Ministry on cybersecurity that aim to protect the systems and the infrastructure of the information technology and communications of Qatar.

He added that Qatar hosted the 4th Arab Digital Content Forum from October 5 to 7 under the theme “The Future of Arabic Content on the Internet”, which was organized by the Ministry of Transport and Communications in cooperation with the League of Arab States, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The statement noted that Qatar has made great strides in building and developing the information and communication technology sector and the digital transformation, stressing the endeavor of Qatar Science and Technology Park, a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development which is a pioneering center incubating innovative technology projects, to support research, innovation and the spirit of Leadership, which contributed to enabling Qatar to compete in the field of technology.

The statement also highlighted the role carried out by the Qatar Computing Research Institute in conducting main research in several areas, including cybersecurity, and providing valuable solutions to technological challenges, as well as supporting the building of the innovative and technical capabilities of Qatar.