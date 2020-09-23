The State of Qatar affirmed that the different terminology used for measures intended to exert unilateral pressure on states, and the use of various names as an excuse to justify these acts, cannot hide the fact that they are illegal and illegal measures, and they must be resisted and stopped and those responsible held accountable.

This came in the State of Qatar’s speech delivered by Mr. Abdullah Al-Nuaimi, Deputy Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office in Geneva, in an interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, during the forty-fifth session of the Human Rights Council.

Al-Nuaimi said: “The State of Qatar agrees with what the rapporteur indicated in this regard, and affirmed that the ambiguity in the use of these terms would lead to undermining the rule of law, international order and the work of the United Nations.”

He added, “We also share the Special Rapporteur’s opinion that the current system does not provide for a comprehensive mechanism to protect human rights, accountability and redress for those whose rights have been violated by unilateral coercive punishments, and that this reality has led countries that have been subjected to coercive measures, such as the State of Qatar, to resort to various mechanisms.”

In this regard, he stressed that establishing an integrated system for the protection of victims of unilateral coercive punishments would facilitate compensation and reparation issues for those affected by these measures, and would enhance accountability and accountability for the perpetrators of these violations and prevent their impunity. He added: “In this regard, we are looking for a point of view. The Special Rapporteur on how best to establish this system. “

He welcomed Mrs. Alina Dohan, and wished her success in carrying out the tasks of her mandate, and the success of the visit that she intends to make to the State of Qatar next November, which comes after more than three years since the blockade and the unilateral coercive measures imposed on the State of Qatar.