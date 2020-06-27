Qatar Airways continues to maintain its position as the largest airline in the world today, with more than 270 flights per week to more than 45 global destinations.

Today, the national carrier announced that it will operate more than 26 flights per week to its destinations in Germany, Austria and Switzerland by next August.

“We are looking forward to traveling to Frankfurt, Munich, Berlin, Vienna, Zurich and Geneva,” she added in a tweet through her official Twitter account.

It is worth noting that with the easing of restrictions imposed on travel and entry of countries around the world, the Qatar Airways has witnessed a remarkable increase in flight reservations due to the confidence of travelers in the national carrier of the State of Qatar, which helped more than 1.8 million travelers abroad to return to their countries during this crisis when many companies were suspended Other aviation operations.