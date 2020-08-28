Qatar Airways announced that it would operate three flights a week to the Irish capital Dublin, and a daily flight to the Maldives. In another context, the carrier called on all economy class passengers to wear face shield and muzzle throughout the flight period, except for times of eating or drinking, and the carrier said, “Qatar Airways is currently operating its flights to More than 85 destinations around the world, including Sao Paulo, Stockholm, Tokyo and Adelaide, Qatar Airways said, “Our Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft enable passengers to enjoy an unforgettable journey on board. Qatar Airways stressed its commitment to environmental sustainability, stating that it relies on its Airbus aircraft.” A350 to rebuild its network of destinations, which would ensure that sustainability goals were met and carbon emissions were reduced, she said.The past months have taught us to be more flexible during the pandemic period, so we are currently relying on our fleet of Airbus A350s and Boeing 787 Dreamliners to restore our network of destinations. “