British website raillynews said Qatar Airways is the best airline in the world offering special fares in economy and business class. By planning in advance for a vacation with the family, where they can take advantage of the Qatar Airways offer, which offers discounts of up to 35 per cent and a baggage allowance of up to 40 kilograms. In addition, Privilege Club members will earn double Qmiles when booking online, and 50% off Additional Qpoints when booking via the mobile app. The flight can also be crowned with a discount of up to 20% on award-winning HIA lounge reservations, up to 20% off transportation services in Al Maha, and up to 20% off excess baggage when booking online.

“Through our fares and special campaigns, we invite our passengers to plan their next trip, discover the beauty of the world and collect new memories. At Qatar Airways, we offer our passengers the opportunity to have fun while relaxing on a quiet beach,” said Ms. Ferrett Axon, Regional Director of Qatar Airways in Southeast Europe. , Enjoy stunning urban shadows or navigate stunning landscapes Our passengers can take advantage of guaranteed flexibility on tickets purchased until April 30, 2021, including unlimited changes in date or destination and uninterrupted return.