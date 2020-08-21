 Decrease font

The health and safety of our passengers is at the top of our list of priorities, so we have implemented strict safety and security standards that are followed from the moment passengers check in until the moment they reach their final destination safely and according to recent statistics issued by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Qatar Airways has become the largest international airline during April through June; And that by fulfilling its mission of getting people to their country.

