Qatar Airways Privilege Club has announced a reduction in the number of Qmiles required to book award flights by up to 49%; This is as it continues to develop its offerings to provide more and better rewards for its members.

Qatar Airways said in a statement on its website that the number of Qmiles required to book reward flights will be reduced for all Qatar Airways passengers who continue their flights through the best airport in the Middle East, Hamad International Airport, in addition to those traveling to or from Doha. From Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe and Oceania.

The announcement will also benefit Privilege Club members who book Flexi Reward tickets, which require twice the number of Qmiles as regular reward flights. Members can use the Qcalculator Miles Calculator to find out the number of Qmiles to be used for reward flights, depending on the destination and class of travel they choose.

She explained that, for example; The number of Qmiles required for reward (roundtrip) flights in business class will be reduced as follows: from São Paulo (GRU) to Tokyo (HND); By up to 49%, to become 200,000 Qmiles, after it was 391,000 Qmiles, and for flights from Auckland (AKL) to Los Angeles (LAX), it will be reduced by 45% to become 240,000 Qmiles from 434,000 Qmiles.

It will be reduced for flights from Paris (CDG) to Bangkok (BKK) by 40% to become 150,000 Qmiles, after it was 251,000 Qmiles, and for flights from Doha (DOH) to London by 26% to become 86,000 Qmiles from 116,000.

As for Economy Class, the number of Qmiles for reward flights from Mumbai (BOM) to New York (JFK) will be reduced by 39% to 80,000, from 131,500 Qmiles.

Thierry Antinori, Head of Commercial Operations at Qatar Airways, said: “Our passengers will now enjoy more benefits every time they choose to fly with us on short, medium and long trips thanks to the new announcement regarding Qmiles, as part of our tireless efforts to ensure that members of the airline’s Privilege Club are rewarded This step is part of the transformation and development of the loyalty program, which in turn has witnessed a number of improvements this year, with plans for more changes in the coming months. Our goal is to establish ourselves as the leading loyalty program in the aviation sector. At the level of the Middle East, and one of the best loyalty programs in the world. “

Privilege Club announced earlier this year to amend its Qmiles policy to provide more flexibility to its members when earning or spending Qmiles, so that their balance is now valid for 36 months. The club also announced that members will be exempted from award tickets. Members who book their tickets will continue to be in Business Class; Enjoy free access to airport lounges, including the Al Murjan Business Lounge at Hamad International Airport, and choose preferred seats.

Privilege Club members will also be able to continue earning Qmiles when flying on Qatar Airways, oneworld member airlines, or on any of the other partner airlines.

They can also earn Qmiles when using co-branded credit cards with Qatar Airways, and when shopping with Privilege Club partners for various retail services. Qmiles can also be redeemed for many amazing gifts and benefits, including award flights, class upgrades, extra baggage with Qatar Airways, shopping at the Qatar Duty Free, as well as flights and hotel accommodations with partner companies and hotels.