Qatar Airways Cargo was presented with the “International Cargo Airline of the Year” award at the STAT Times grand gala awards event held at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai

Qatar Airways Cargo was presented with the ‘International Cargo Airline of the Year’ award at the STAT Times grand gala awards event in Mumbai.

Peter Penseel, Senior Vice President Cargo Sales and Network Planning received the award. He said: ‘It has been a long, amazing and challenging journey to become the leading air cargo carrier globally and we would like to thank all our customers for placing their trust in us. Special thanks also go to our dedicated teams globally who never fail to amaze us each day and whose work always reflects our ‘customer first’ motto in everything they do.’

‘We will continue to seek new opportunities to grow our business and invest in our network, fleet and products offering our customers unmatched quality.’

The biennial awards event is held in conjunction with the Air Cargo India exhibition and conference organised by Messe Munchen.

The STAT Times International Award for Excellence in Air Cargo recognises cargo carriers who have made immense progress and introduced innovations in the air freight industry while investing in and enhancing customer experience.

The winners were selected through a two-tier process via an online voting system by the readers of STAT Times.

The Qatar Airways Cargo delegation met with several customers over the three-day cargo exhibition in Mumbai.

Penseel also participated in the conference panel discussion ‘Trade tension drag on air cargo and building resilience’ along with other senior executives in the industry.

The three-day conference running alongside the Air Cargo India exhibition brings together notable and key industry leaders and experts to discuss, debate and present the future trends that will shape the logistics industry.

With belly-hold services to 13 destinations and freighters to seven destinations in India, Qatar Airways Cargo is expanding its footprint in the country, a major market for the cargo carrier. Qatar Airways Cargo offers businesses in India efficient connections to Africa, Europe and the Americas via its world-class Doha hub. More than 3000 tonnes of general cargo, perishables, pharmaceuticals, courier and other products are flown on Qatar Airways flights and freighters from India to these key markets via Doha each week. (QNA)