Qatar Airways announced that its customers can change the date of travel or destination without any additional fees and for an unlimited number of times, noting that travel until December 31, 2020.

The national carrier – in another tweet on its official account on Twitter – indicated that the application of the highest standards of safety and sterilization are applied on its aircraft, so that everyone can travel with them safely, whether for business, tourism or family visits.

Qatar Airways has announced that it has become the first international airline to resume flights to the Maldives, and the national carrier says it has continued to lead the recovery phase of the international aviation sector, as it has been careful not to drop the number of destinations on its global network to less than 30 destinations during this crisis.

Before the end of July, the Qatar Airways will operate more than 450 flights per week to more than 70 global destinations.

With the resumption of national carrier flights to the Maldives, to Antalya and Bodrum in Turkey, travelers with Qatar Airways will be able to plan a memorable vacation this summer as these tourist destinations open their doors to visitors