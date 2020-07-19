Qatar Airways is one of the few airlines in the world that has never stopped flying during the Covid-19 crisis. This is partly due to its sophisticated and diversified fleet of fuel-efficient aircraft, enabling it to adapt and continue its operations and operate the appropriate size of its aircraft based on current market conditions. Because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on travel, the Qatar Airways decided to suspend the operation of its Airbus A380 aircraft as there is no justification for operating such a large aircraft to serve the markets today.

Passengers who are keen on protecting the environment will have the opportunity to travel in comfort with Qatar Airways, which constantly monitors developments in the market movement, in order to assess the demand for passengers and air cargo alike, in order to operate the most efficient plane to each destination. This has resulted in the Qatar Airways continuing to operate its Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 aircraft; This helped it to transport passengers to their home countries safely, and provide a large capacity for air freight to support the continuity of global trade and the transport of basic medical and relief supplies.

His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways Group, said: “The Qatar Airways Group has a proven track record in leading the aviation sector in operational sustainability. We are always keen to fulfill our obligations to the environment and sustainability to the fullest, as this is a beacon for our operations planning. In the group, therefore, we maintain a modern fleet of aircraft with an average lifespan of less than five years. Thanks to our strategic and diversified investments in our fleet, we have not relied on a specific type of aircraft for the conduct of our operations, which has enabled us to take a leading position among the few airlines on “The world level that continued to operate during this crisis, as we flew over two million passengers and became the largest international airline in the world. Our diverse fleet enabled us to continue operating our aircraft throughout the crisis period to ensure all passengers were safely transported to their home countries.”

Qatar Airways is the first airline in the Middle East to obtain an accreditation for the highest level of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) environmental assessment program. The Hamad International Airport terminal will be the first in the region to receive a four-star Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS) as part of its plans to expand its capacity to accommodate more than 53 million passengers annually by 2022.

Special Offers

On the other hand, Qatari Holidays launched a package of special offers in cooperation with Discover Qatar, to spend a short vacation in the State of Qatar. All segments of society in Qatar will have the opportunity to benefit from these offers and accommodation in a variety of high-end hotels such as the East Village Hotel and Resort, the Hilton Doha Hotel in the West Bay, the Intercontinental Hotel Doha, the Sheraton Doha Hotel and Resort, the Najada Doha Hotel by Tivoli, and the Messila Resort – The Luxury Collection Resort & Spa – in Doha, all residence packages within this special offer are designed with great care, to provide an opportunity for customers to change the atmosphere and enjoy a hotel stay entitled luxury and safety in Doha.

Fans of the time zone near the beach can enjoy the most beautiful times during their stay in a prestigious hotel overlooking a beach in Doha, which is characterized by its white sand and clear waters. As for lovers of residence in the city, they can book their short vacation in one of the luxurious hotels surrounded by trees and green gardens, and these offers are for couples, and include dinner under the moonlight, room upgrade, discounts on spa services and a health club, and stay in rooms overlooking the sea, And many others. To benefit from Qatar Airways Holidays packages, please reserve until July 28, 2020, for stays from July 12, 2020 until July 28, 2020.