Qatar Airways has indicated that it is aware of a fabricated tweet attributed to it on November 11th, regarding travel to Qatar.

According to a statement by the country – posted on Twitter – “the fabricated tweet claims to prevent all travelers from entering the State of Qatar except for holders of a negative examination certificate for Covid 19. Citizens of European and Australian countries are excluded from this ban.”

The national carrier confirms that this tweet is incorrect and invites everyone to share information and news issued by official authorities only.

It also confirms that necessary measures will be taken against the promoters of any such incorrect information.