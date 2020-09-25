Qatar Airways has resumed its flights to Hyderabad, with two flights per week, on Saturday and Sunday, starting from September 13, said Karthik Viswanathan, Director of Sales for South Asia at Qatar Airways: “We are pleased to resume flights to Hyderabad. This clearly shows the flexibility of our airline during this crisis and its steadfast commitment. Towards our passengers, to be reunited with their loved ones. “

In another context, Qatar Airways announced that it would operate a daily flight to Milan and called on its customers to enjoy African tourism with its growing network of destinations by embarking on a trip to Tanzania, starting with the amazing Mount Kilimanjaro and ending with the wonderful safari trips, and Qatar Airways said that our services to Accra in Ghana will be On board our modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which includes 22 seats in business class and 232 seats in economy class, the airline said, “Month after month we are rebuilding our global network of destinations and restoring travelers’ confidence to travel safely as Qatar Airways today leads the global aviation sector in terms of options. Travel and diversity, the airline said, “Our diverse fleet of modern, fuel-efficient aircraft contributes to enhancing the number of destinations, more flexibility in the flight schedule and an increase in travel options.”

Qatar Airways said, “Passenger safety is of the highest priority, so we offer all travelers a bag of personal protection supplies on board the plane, which includes a medical mask, gloves and hand sanitizer.” The demand for travel and the easing of restrictions imposed on entry to many countries around the world, and Qatar Airways took a leading position during this crisis thanks to its relentless efforts to return travelers to their countries in safety and peace, especially when compared to other airlines that suspended their operations.

Qatar Airways continues to operate its flights to a diverse network of destinations around the world, which prompted travelers to trust and rely on the carrier, and Qatar Airways was able to stay abreast of the latest international procedures applied at airports, while applying the latest safety and security measures, cleaning and sterilization, whether on board its flights. Or at its headquarters, Hamad International Airport, which recently won the award for the best airport in the Middle East for the sixth year in a row, and Qatar Airways recently announced updating its commercial policy to give travelers more flexibility and options when planning their trips, and travelers will have the ability to change their travel dates. An unlimited number of times, and they will also be able to change the travel destination as long as it is less than 5,000 miles from the original destination, without additional fees or price differences.