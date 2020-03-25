Qatar Airways explains travel voucher procedures

Customers who want to avail of a travel voucher can submit their request through this link , says Qatar Airways.

“You can alter your booking date free of charge or receive a travel voucher in case your plans have changed. This applies if you have booked or will book flights for travel up to September 30, 2020,” reads the note on the ‘Submit a request’ page on its website.

Travel vouchers can be issued for the full unutilized value of the ticket. The validity of the travel voucher is one year from the date of issuance.

To request for the voucher, one has to enter the keyword COVID1052 in the comments.

“If you have booked your ticket on qatarairways.com or through any of our offices, you can re-book your tickets by telephoning any of our offices or contact centers or messaging us on Facebook or Twitter,” the airline explains.

In a post on Twitter yesterday, Qatar Airways said all customers affected by the current situation and who have booked their ticket via a travel agency are advised to contact the agency directly for rebooking or refund.

The advisory continued, “All customers with an existing booking should update their passenger contact details through ‘Manage Booking’ on qatarairways.com. This will ensure contact numbers and email addressed are accurate and will enable us to contact you more effectively regarding flight updates and to forward your travel voucher in case of flight cancellation.”

“If your flight departure is scheduled for more than four days in the future, please consider calling us at a later time,” it added.