Qatar Airways has flown more than 100,000 passengers in the last seven days and seen load factors exceeding 80% for flights to the UK, France, and Germany, the national airline said yesterday.

In an update, Qatar Airways said, “72% of passengers carried on March 24 were nationals flying to their country of origin.”

“Qatar Airways is continuing to keep the skies open and get as many people home as we possibly can in these challenging times.

“Our state-of-the-art aircraft with their advanced air filter systems, combined with a strict bio-security screening of our staff means that we can continue operating a significant number of flights to reunite stranded passengers with their loved ones.”

Qatar Airways said its “commitment to getting people home stepped up” on March 24 with:

l 10,000 extra seats added to its network.

l The provision of charter services to Europe and the US from Asia.

l The addition of extra flights to Paris, Perth, and Dublin from Doha.

l Upgrading services to Frankfurt, London Heathrow, and Perth with the addition of the Airbus A380 on those routes.

Qatar Airways said, “Figures for the last seven days show load factors of over 80% for flights to the UK, France, and Germany, with a fall to 36% for outbound services from those countries, illustrating the demand for homeward travel.

“Qatar Airways has flown more than 100,000 passengers home in the last seven days while 72% of passengers carried on March 24 were nationals flying to their country of origin.

“Working with embassies around the world, the airline has operated one-off services from destinations such as Phnom Penh, Denpasar, Manila and Kuala Lumpur to Europe. More than 5,000 passengers were flown home by these services over the last week, a number that is expected to more than triple over the next week.

“Qatar Airways is currently operating flights to 75 destinations, though this number may reduce as nations introduce tighter restrictions.”

A full list of operational routes can be seen at https://www.qatarairways.com/en/travel-alerts/COVID-19-update.html