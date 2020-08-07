Qatar Airways announced the resumption of flights from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, with 14 flights per week, and from Kigali International Airport in Rwanda, with 3 flights per week.

With the resumption of these flights, Qatar Airways will operate 33 flights per week to 8 major destinations in Africa, including Addis Ababa, Dar es Salaam, Djibouti, Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar and Tunisia.

As one of the largest airlines that continued to fly during the Corona pandemic, and in its keenness to operate a strong flight schedule and a network of destinations that never fell below 30 global destinations, Qatar Airways has helped many travelers through its award-winning operations headquarters, Hamad International Airport , From traveling to major destinations in Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific region.

Qatar Airways has strong ties with Kenya and Rwanda, as the airline launched its first flights to Nairobi 15 years ago on November 15, 2005, then added Mombasa to its global network of destinations on December 9, 2018. Qatar Airways also launched flights to Kigali 8 years ago on March 24 2012.

His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways Group, said: “We are pleased to announce the resumption of our flights to the cities of Nairobi and Kigali, to increase the number of our flights to the African continent to 33 flights per week. Qatar Airways has continued to work on enhancing its flight schedule, now reaching more than 500 flights per week, which fly to more than 75 global destinations.

During this global pandemic, Qatar Airways has become the largest international airline to carry passengers home, with the highest safety measures in place.

Our trips during these difficult times have enabled us to monitor all procedures and measures followed in international airports, and to apply the latest health and safety measures on our aircraft and in our operations headquarters Hamad International Airport, which recently won the Best Airport in the Middle East award for the sixth year in a row. .

“Qatar Airways has proven to be the airline that travelers can count on during this crisis, and it will continue to provide its five-star services and its hospitality on board its flights to different parts of the world. We hope that many of our travelers enjoy enjoying a visit to Kenya,” he added. Rwanda and discover its amazing wildlife. “

Air Freight

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Qatar Airways Air Cargo continued its scheduled flights to Nairobi by two weekly flights on A330 cargo aircraft, and four weekly flights on Boeing 777 freight planes, in addition to operating a number of unscheduled cargo flights. The cargo flights contributed to securing the cargo capacity required to support exporters and importers, and transporting essential medical supplies to the country. With the resumption of passenger flights to Nairobi, the number of Qatar Airways cargo flights will increase to 20 flights with more than 700 tons of cargo capacity per week, in each direction.

Qatar Airways has stepped up safety procedures on its flights to protect passengers and flight crews. Qatar Airways has made a package of adjustments to its services, including the wearing of protective staff by the hospitality crew working on flights, and providing services on flights in a new way that reduces the communication between passengers and crew.

Qatar Airways now requires all passengers to wear a face mask covering the mouth and nose on its flights, and calls on travelers to bring it with them so they can be sure of their suitability for them.

Qatar Airways will also provide all passengers on board its aircraft with a personal protection kit, which includes a medical mask, disposable gloves and a hand sanitizer. A face shield, two sizes for adults and children, will be offered to travelers during the check-in process at Hamad International Airport, or at the boarding gates at its global destinations.

Qatar Airways recently announced an update of its commercial policy to give passengers more flexibility and options when planning their flights. Passengers will have the ability to change their travel history an unlimited number of times, and they will also be able to change their travel destination as long as they are less than 5,000 miles away from the original destination, without additional fees or ticket price differences if travel is completed before December 31, 2020. Ticket terms and conditions will apply after this date.

All travel tickets booked for travel until December 31, 2020 will be valid for two years from the date of issue.