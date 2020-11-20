Qatar Airways has announced that it currently operates flights to more than 100 major cities around the world, including New York, London, Berlin and Tokyo, and the airline has confirmed its flights to Bangkok and soon to Phuket as of December 18, and the airline said, “The Kenyan capital, Nairobi, is an ideal destination for many tourists. Looking to enjoy an amazing safari trip.

Indicating that it celebrated the 15th anniversary of the launch of its first flight between Nairobi and Doha, with two flights per day, and Qatar Airways continues to implement the highest standards of hygiene and sterilization, as it has taken various and strict preventive measures to provide security and safety for travelers, employees and hospitality crews to achieve safe and reassuring trips and since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, it has implemented Qatar Airways has introduced new measures to maintain the health and safety of passengers on its flights, as it announced the provision of business-class food service on the tray instead of moving tables, in addition to offering wrapped tableware as an alternative to tableware that is offered separately.