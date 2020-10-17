Qatar Airways Goes Pink to Support Breast Cancer Awareness

Categories: NewsAir Travel

Airline is offering a series of pink-themed initiatives in flight and in its Doha lounge

October is breast cancer awareness month, and travel companies are well-known supporters of this important cause. Qatar Airways is highlighting breast cancer awareness through a series of pink-themed initiatives on its flights and in its business class lounge in Doha.

During the month of October, the oneworld alliance member is providing passengers with limited edition amenity kits and an updated onboard and lounge menu. The airline is partnering with the Qatar Cancer Society, Hamad International Airport, Qatar Aviation Services, and Qatar Duty Free to raise awareness of breast cancer prevention.

Qatar Airways usually offers collectible Bric’s amenity kits on its business class long-haul and ultra-long-haul flights in a variety of colors. This month, the pink-themed amenity kits from Bric’s are a special surprise for passengers. The Italian designer brand created the kits especially for the airline.

They are crafted from vegan leather and feature the same high-quality olive oil products from the toiletry brand Castello Monte Vibiano Vecchio.

In business class, the kits include lip balm, hydrating facial mist, and face moisturizer among other things, with different versions for male and female travelers. In addition to the pink ribbon zipper and design, they include pink socks and eyeshades.



In economy class, passengers also receive pink-themed amenity kits on long, overnight flights. They include toothbrush kits, eyeshades, socks, earplugs, and lip balm.

The breast cancer awareness campaign also extends to the inflight service offering. Flights leaving Doha feature pink-themed menu items. In business class, passengers can enjoy pink guava and grape lemonade and assorted desserts showing the iconic breast cancer pink ribbon. The airline’s longest flights also feature a pink-themed afternoon tea with raspberry macaroons and opera cake.

Qatar is serving pink raspberry or strawberry mousse desserts to economy class passengers on flights departing Doha.

Even the airline’s Al Mourjan business class lounge is participating in the “think pink and support the flight” effort with pink flowers on display and pink “mocktails” on the menu. A similar pink-themed afternoon tea to the one offered on board is available in the lounge including finger sandwiches, scones, and pastries.

The airline, which recently announced new flights to San Francisco, its ninth US gateway, hopes the campaign will bring attention to prevention efforts and the important progress made in the fight against the disease.