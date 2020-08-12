Qatar Airways has increased its services to Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar, it was announced Monday. The airline now operates 49 weekly flights to four gateways in Pakistan with its Boeing 787 and A350 aircraft.



The airline has effectively increased its flights to Pakistan by 32% so that they are now in line with operational levels before the Covid-19 crisis started. All flights can be booked on qatarairways.com or through travel agents.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, HE Akbar al-Baker, said: “We are excited to increase our services to Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, and Peshawar, offering our passengers traveling to and from Pakistan connectivity to the largest networks in Europe, UK, and the US via the Best Airport in the Middle East.

“We remain committed to serving our customers in Pakistan and have worked hard throughout the pandemic to ensure we can operate as many flights as possible, in line with the directions of the Pakistan government. From operating special charter services to a number of commercial flights, we are delighted to now offer a strong schedule of services.”

To ensure a safe travel experience, passengers from Pakistan are required to take a Covid-19 RT-PCR medical test. Passengers will need to present a negative test result issued within 72 hours prior to departure when checking in. Children below the age of 12 years are exempted from this test if accompanied by family members. For information on laboratories accepted by Qatar Airways, visit qatarairways.com/en/travel-alerts/Covid-19-update.html.

With a growing network, Qatar Airways now offers over 500 weekly flights to over 80 destinations worldwide from its home and hub, Hamad International Airport – the Best Airport in the Middle East and Third Best Airport in the world, according to Skytrax. It operates regular flights to key gateways in Canada, Europe, Southeast Asia, and the US. On August 12, the airline will resume services to Houston and Philadelphia, adding to its regular flights to Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and New York.

Over the past several months, Qatar Airways has led the industry by maintaining a global network that never fell below 30 destinations. In doing so, the airline collected unrivaled experience in carrying passengers safely and reliably and became uniquely positioned to effectively rebuild its network. The carrier stringently implemented the most advanced safety and hygiene measures on-board its aircraft, and at HIA – from introducing enhanced PPE suits for cabin crew to becoming the first airline to require passengers to wear face shields in addition to face coverings.

Qatar Airways’ on-board safety measures for passengers and cabin crew include the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) for cabin crew and a complimentary protective kit and disposable face shields for passengers. Business Class passengers on aircraft equipped with a suite can enjoy the enhanced privacy this award-winning business seat provides, including sliding privacy partitions and the option to use a ‘Do Not Disturb (DND)’ indicator. Suites are available on flights to more than 30 destinations including London, Paris, and Frankfurt. For full details of all the measures that have been implemented on board and in HIA, visit

